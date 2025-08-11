Sudan cholera threatens thousands of lives

A cholera outbreak in Sudan threatens the lives of tens of thousands of refugees already enduring one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises.

More than 100,000 cases of the disease have been registered in the last year, a World Health Organization official said, with hundreds of thousands more at risk if “urgent action” isn’t taken.

Meanwhile experts have warned that famine could soon take hold of El-Fasher, a city in western Sudan that has been besieged for more than two years. “The city’s population is on the verge of starvation,” the World Food Programme said.

Around 14 million have been displaced from their homes in Sudan, with many seeking refuge in countries battling humanitarian crises of their own.