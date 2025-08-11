Events Email Briefings
Israeli strike kills Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

Updated Aug 11, 2025, 6:33am EDT
The aftermath of the Israeli strike on Gaza.
Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

An Israeli strike on a hospital near Gaza City killed four Al Jazeera journalists, the network said, including one whom Israel had accused of being a Hamas fighter posing as a reporter.

Israel said it had targeted Anas al-Sharif for being “the head of a terrorist cell” responsible for attacking Israeli civilians. The death toll in the enclave has now surpassed 60,000, according to data from Gaza’s health officials, with many fearing the death toll could rise rapidly as Israel prepares to launch a plan to occupy Gaza City.

Meanwhile the plan threatens the unity of the Israeli government, with the country’s influential finance minister saying he had “lost faith” in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
