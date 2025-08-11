Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

AfDB provides $500M for new Ethiopian airport

Aug 11, 2025, 10:24am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An Ethiopian Airlines passenger at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.
Tiksa Negeri/File Photo/Reuters

The African Development Bank will contribute $500 million for the construction of a new international airport in Ethiopia that is expected to carry 100 million passengers a year by 2029.

The AfDB’s contribution, when approved by its board, follows the bank’s designation as the lead arranger to raise nearly $8 billion for Bishoftu International Airport, which will be located 45 km outside the capital Addis Ababa. The airport will be a boost for state-owned Ethiopian Airlines — Africa’s largest commercial airline by number of destinations — as the company plans to use it as its new global hub.

Ethiopian Airlines will design the four-runway airport, the total cost of which is estimated at $10 billion. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, the AfDB said.

Alexander Onukwue
AD