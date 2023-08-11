Migrant deaths in the Mediterranean are the highest in four years

More migrants have died in the Mediterranean this year than in any full year since 2018, according a United Nations tracker, which had the 2023 death toll as 2063.

The figures reflect nearly daily reports of tragedies suffered by those attempting to enter Europe. Last week, 41 migrants died in a shipwreck on the way to the Italian island of Lampedusa. They had set off from Tunisia — where 11 bodies were recovered from a separate incident.

We’ve curated reporting and insights into what the staggering figures reveal about the worsening crisis across the world.