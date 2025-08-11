Almost two decades after launching Business Insider, Henry Blodget wants to return to the things that brought him to media in the first place: writing and talking about what excites him in business and tech.

On August 18, Blodget is launching Solutions, an interview podcast. The show, produced in audio form and on YouTube in partnership with Vox Media, will center on a conversation with a guest or guests who are proposing solutions to the world’s greatest challenges in science, business, and society.

In an interview on Friday, the Business Insider founder and former CEO told Semafor that he spent years addicted to social media, where much of BI’s content is shared. But over time, he realized that much of what he was consuming was negative information and provocative opinions about the world’s problems, which often made him anxious and upset. Blodget said the realization prompted him to change his approach to his own posts on social media, as well as his journalism. With the new project, he is hoping to emphasize solutions to problems, rather than simply pointing out the problems themselves.

“The whole idea of this show is — we are all very aware of the problems in the world, and there is exceptional work being done every day by journalists and commentators and analysts on the depth of these problems,” he said. “There is also a huge group of people who are focusing their energy on trying to solve the problem, and often that is not rewarded on social or elsewhere.”