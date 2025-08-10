Events Email Briefings
Trump-Putin summit appears favorable to Russia as Europe pushes for Zelenskyy invite

Aug 10, 2025, 11:10am EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.
Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, in a summit that appears oriented toward Moscow’s aims.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been invited; European officials scrambled to pressure Washington to include Zelenskyy, and the US is reportedly considering it.

At the summit, the leaders are expected to discuss a peace plan that would likely require major territorial concessions or “swaps” from Ukraine, something Zelenskyy has rejected.

If Zelenskyy refuses an agreement Trump backs, Putin could effectively cause the US to walk away from Ukraine, analysts said.

Either outcome could “drive a long-term wedge between the US and Europe,” an expert told The New York Times.

J.D. Capelouto
