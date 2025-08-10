Study finds genetic clues to a chronically overlooked and debilitating condition

A preliminary study of more than 15,500 people has revealed possible genetic clues to a common but overlooked condition called myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome.

Millions of people are thought to have ME/CFS worldwide, and though it is debilitating, it is not well understood and has long been dismissed as psychological rather than a physical condition.

In the new work, researchers uncovered eight genomic regions associated with ME/CFS, including some that overlap with or are near genes involved in immune function.

While the results still require peer review, they provide “validation of ME/CFS as a biomedical condition and an important corrective to psychologizing ‘all in the mind’ perspectives on the disease,” a researcher told Science.





