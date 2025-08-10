Netanyahu defends Gaza City takeover plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended his plan to take over Gaza City, calling it the best and “speediest” way to end the war.

The Israeli leader’s address came as France, the UK, and other European nations called on Israel to reverse course after Israel’s cabinet approved the takeover plan on Friday.

Critics argue that the offensive, which could take weeks to get underway, will deepen the humanitarian crisis in the enclave and — like previous escalations — bring Israel no closer to achieving its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

Israel’s global isolation is only deepening: Germany said it would stop exporting military equipment that Israel could use in Gaza, possibly offering a framework for more European countries to downgrade relations.