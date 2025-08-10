Trump ramps up threats against DC over crime

​​US President Donald Trump said he will announce a new plan on Monday focused on public safety in Washington, DC.

The president on Sunday said homeless individuals must move out of the capital “immediately.”

Trump last week threatened to take federal control of DC over accusations of rampant crime, a move that local officials fiercely oppose and which legal experts have questioned.

Following a spike in 2023 of robberies and carjackings, data shows violent crime in DC is in steep decline, reaching a multiyear low and mirroring a nationwide drop in crime.

The president has ramped up criticism in recent months toward other Democrat-run cities that he accuses of lawlessness.