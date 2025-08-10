Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China pushes for looser chip controls in US trade talks

Updated Aug 10, 2025, 5:51pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks next to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency/via Reuters

China wants the US to relax export controls on chips as part of a broader trade deal, raising alarm in Washington.

Beijing’s push to lower restrictions comes ahead of the Aug. 12 deadline for a US-China trade deal.

China argues the curbs hinder domestic firms’ ability to make their own artificial intelligence chips. “Relaxing these controls would be a gift to Huawei and SMIC,” one insider told the Financial Times, though US President Donald Trump may see the limits as a bargaining chip to get a summit with China’s leader Xi Jinping, experts said.

Chip firms Nvidia and AMD, which have pushed for lower export controls, reportedly agreed to pay 15% of their Chinese chip sale revenue to the US government.

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD