White Blotted Mountain by Liang Yiyuan. The painter-turned-musician’s songs have so far “ranged from dark ambient to abstract electronics… often taking unexpected twists and turns,” but his latest album is “a highly accessible work from a musician for whom ‘accessible’ hasn’t exactly been a watchword,” Jake Newby wrote in his newsletter on Chinese music, Concrete Avalanche. Buy White Blotted Mountain on Bandcamp or listen to it on Spotify.