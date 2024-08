Sonny’s Blues by James Baldwin. The US writer would have turned 100 at the weekend, and Literary Hub celebrated the centenary of his birth by reviving some of the many great pieces written about him over the years. Tom Jenks picked Sonny’s Blues, a short story about two brothers and their estrangement over one’s addiction. “Baldwin doesn’t judge; he observes,” writes Jenks, who says he has taught this work to aspiring writers for 35 years.