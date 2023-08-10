West African leaders want ‘diplomatic negotiations’ with Niger coup leaders

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Thursday that “diplomatic negotiations and dialogue” will be the “bedrock” of any attempt to persuade Niger’s military junta to engage in a peaceful resolution to last month’s coup.

The statement was made at an emergency summit of leaders representing the West African bloc Ecowas in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Coup leaders in Niger defied a weekend deadline to release the country’s democratically elected president or face potential military intervention, and have since resisted efforts at mediation.

We’ve curated news and analysis on the developing situation in Niger and whether meaningful negotiations are likely.