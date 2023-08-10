Niger coup: West Africa prepares standby force while vowing to pursue diplomacy

West African leaders retained the option of using military force as a last resort to restore constitutional order in Niger by ordering the activation of the regional bloc’s standby force.

The decision was contained in a communique at the end of a meeting of heads of states of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) on Thursday in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

The bloc said it would seek to exhaust all negotiation options to restore order in the wake of the July 26 coup. However, it said all options including the use of force remained on the table.

Ecowas, in its communique, said it would instruct its defense chiefs to “activate the Ecowas standby force with all its elements immediately” and order the force’s deployment. The communique did not provide details on the size of the force or where they would be deployed.

Thursday’s meeting started hours after Niger’s coup leaders announced the formation of a cabinet of 21 ministers, to be headed by Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, a 58-year-old former finance minister who was made prime minister on Monday.

At a previous summit on July 30, Ecowas threatened the use of force if Mohamed Bazoum was not restored to the Nigerien presidency by Aug. 6. “Regrettably the seven-day ultimatum we issued during the first summit has not yielded the desired outcome,” said Nigeria’s president Bola Tinubu, before today’s meeting went into a closed-doors session that produced the communique.

Tinubu had emphasized the need to “prioritize diplomatic negotiation and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach” in remarks before the deliberations began.