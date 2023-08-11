Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen considers run for Congress

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s ex-attorney-turned-critic who has characterized his former boss as a “conman” and “racist,” is considering a run for Congress.

Cohen said he would run as a Democrat, potentially mounting a primary challenge against U.S Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the party’s top member on the House Judiciary Committee.

“I am interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run,” Cohen told Semafor in a brief phone interview.

Cohen said he currently lives on the East Side of Manhattan, which would neatly position him to run in New York’s 12th congressional district. The district was redrawn in 2022, pitting Nadler in a contentious midterm race against his colleague, former congresswoman, Carolyn Maloney.