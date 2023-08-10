An assassination highlights Ecuador’s descent into political chaos

The assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a campaign event on Wednesday underscored the extent to which the country has succumbed to political violence and organized crime.

Officials said the first round of votes in the presidential election will go ahead as planned in 10 days, but President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency for two months and ordered the immediate mobilization of armed forces across the country.

We’ve gathered reporting and analysis detailing Ecuador’s destabilization and what the assassination means for the upcoming elections.