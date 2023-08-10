BigLaw’s boardroom elites are now chasing private deals

For decades, Cravath, Swaine & Moore epitomized the white-shoe, corporate law firm. It churned out rainmakers, helped midwife the modern merger market in the 1980s, and advised the likes of IBM, CBS, and Johnson & Johnson.

But now the action, and money, in dealmaking is elsewhere, and Cravath is yielding.

Partners and headhunters for the firm have been fanning out, seeking lawyers experienced in private equity and private lending, which are now the dominant players in M&A and the largest source of fees for many banks and law firms.

Some of those approached said Cravath is offering significant paydays — this from a firm so conservative and averse to the star model that it kept a rigid, seniority-based pay system decades after other firms abandoned it.

There are other signs that Cravath is expanding from its roots. Last year it opened a D.C. office, its only U.S. location outside of New York, and hired former FDIC chair Jelena McWilliams to run it. This year it started hiring local lawyers, trained in English law, for the London outpost it’s had since 1973.

Cravath didn’t respond to a request for comment.