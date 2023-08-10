A possible strike by Australian LNG workers could shock global energy prices

Workers at three liquefied natural gas (LNG) sites in Australia are poised to strike as early as next week, sending natural gas prices in Europe skyrocketing Thursday and threatening about 10% of global exports.

Nearly all of the workers at Chevron and Woodside Energy Group voted in favor of strike action, but the two companies are holding talks with the unions Thursday in an attempt to avert the action over pay and working conditions.

We’ve curated reporting and insights about the potential strike, and how it reflects concerns over global gas supply.