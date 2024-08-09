WHO mulls declaring mpox outbreak a global health emergency

Mpox cases are surging at an “unprecedented” scale in multiple African countries this year, according to the World Health Organization.

Painful rashes that spread around the body and fever are the most visible signs of an mpox infection. It is typically contracted through physical contact with other humans or animals. The disease was formerly called monkeypox, as it is thought to have been first spotted in laboratory monkeys, according to the US government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Aug. 8, 2030 confirmed cases and 15 deaths have been recorded in 15 African countries, compared to 1145 cases and seven deaths last year, the WHO said. Separately, the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) estimates a 160% increase in cases and 19% rise in deaths over the past year.

On Wednesday, the WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus said he will ask a committee of experts to advise on whether to declare the current outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”