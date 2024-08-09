Venezuela bans X as Maduro expands crackdown

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro blocked X after accusing the social media site’s owner Elon Musk of attempting to meddle in the country’s disputed election.

The order came after Maduro theatrically deleted WhatsApp off his phone on live TV amid a wider crackdown on social media as protests against his regime grew. In response, authorities have deployed Operation Knock Knock, in which government critics are arrested after opening the doors to their homes.