Trump says the president should have a ‘say’ in setting interest rates

Donald Trump said Thursday that the president should have a voice in setting interest rates, in what would mark a stark contrast from the US Federal Reserve’s long-standing independence.

“I feel that the president should have at least [a] say in there, yeah, I feel that strongly,” Trump said at a news conference. “In my case, I made a lot of money, I was very successful, and I think I have a better instinct than, in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve or the chairman.”

Some Trump advisers have floated plans to grant the White House a greater control over the central bank, which critics say would be legally and financially unviable.