Thai opposition party relaunches under new name

Thailand’s opposition Move Forward Party relaunched under a new name on Friday after the nation’s Constitutional Court ordered it to disband.

The party, which won a majority of seats in last year’s general election, has rebranded as “Prachachon,” or the People’s Party.

The MFP was barred from forming a government after the vote, due in part to the party’s plans to reform the country’s royal defamation laws, among the strictest in the world.

“We will carry on Move Forward’s ideology,” said the party’s new leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, a 37-year-old tech entrepreneur. “The mission for me and the party is to create a government for change in 2027.”