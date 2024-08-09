IAEA chief urges ‘maximum restraint’ as fighting nears Russian nuclear plant

The head of the UN’s nuclear agency on Friday urged Russia and Ukraine to show “maximum restraint” to avoid a disaster, as fighting neared a nuclear power plant in the border region of Kursk.

“In view of the reportedly significant military activity [in the vicinity of the plant], I would like to appeal to all sides to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences,” Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

The warning came as Moscow on Friday declared a state of emergency in two regions, four days after Ukraine launched its first major incursion into Russia.

Several Ukrainian brigades crossed the border into the Kursk region on Tuesday in an offensive that appears to have caught the Kremlin off guard, as the forces faced little initial resistance to their advance.