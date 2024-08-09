Gaza ceasefire talks set to resume

Ceasefire talks over the war in Gaza will resume next week after leaders of the US, Egypt, and Qatar said they would present a “final” proposal to end the more than 10-month conflict, which has killed tens of thousands, sparked fears of a widening regional conflict, and hammered global trade.

“There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement,” the leaders said in a statement Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said an Israeli delegation will attend negotiations. Hamas has not yet confirmed whether it will join.