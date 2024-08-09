Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Plane crashes near Brazilian city of São Paulo killing all 62 on board

Emily Ford
Emily Ford
Updated Aug 9, 2024, 4:17pm EDT
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the national technology conference in Brasilia, Brazil July 30 2024.
REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed in Brazil’s São Paulo state Friday, the country’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in a video posted on X. Officials said all those on board had been killed.

The plane had been traveling from the southern city of Cascavel to the main international airport in São Paulo carrying 58 passengers and four crew members when it crashed in the nearby city of Vinhedo.

Videos circulating online appeared to show the plane spiraling downward before it crashed into residential buildings and caught fire.

AD

“I have to be the bearer of really bad news,“ said President Lula, who was speaking at an event in southern Brazil. He asked the crowd to observe a minute’s silence following the incident.

AD