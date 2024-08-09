Plane crashes near Brazilian city of São Paulo killing all 62 on board

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed in Brazil’s São Paulo state Friday, the country’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in a video posted on X. Officials said all those on board had been killed.

The plane had been traveling from the southern city of Cascavel to the main international airport in São Paulo carrying 58 passengers and four crew members when it crashed in the nearby city of Vinhedo.

Videos circulating online appeared to show the plane spiraling downward before it crashed into residential buildings and caught fire.

“I have to be the bearer of really bad news,“ said President Lula, who was speaking at an event in southern Brazil. He asked the crowd to observe a minute’s silence following the incident.