Man who allegedly vowed to target Biden during Utah visit killed in FBI raid

A Utah man under investigation for allegedly making “credible” threats against U.S. President Joe Biden was shot and killed during an FBI raid Wednesday, ABC News reported.

Officials began investigating the man in April, and the Secret Service was notified in June. The man was said to have made threatening online posts and suggested he was planning to take physical action against Biden and others, according to ABC.

The threats had been deemed credible, leading the FBI to execute an arrest and search warrant at the man’s home in Provo, Utah, early Wednesday.

The FBI told ABC that the incident is under investigation.