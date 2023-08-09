Scammers show the dark side of mobile money in Malawi

Two years ago, Airtel Malawi and Standard Bank were ordered by a court to pay 120 million kwacha to businessman Billy Milimbo after losing tens of millions to fraudsters who accessed his funds through a SIM card swap scheme. It prompted scores of people to take to social media to voice their frustrations with their own stories of being scammed. Most of those people were unable to seek legal redress because they couldn’t afford representation.

While appearing before a parliamentary committee at the time, the two telecom giants in the country said although they are able to track down people involved, they needed more collaboration with security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

In the two years since then things haven’t gotten much better for everyday consumers here who are still vulnerable to mobile money fraud and have few easy options to recover their funds through the major networks who run these services.

Consumer Association of Malawi executive director John Kapito said the networks have failed to protect or compensate the victims in an appropriate fashion. “Currently, the onus is on the customer, and it becomes a challenge for ordinary consumers to go through the process of following up and holding someone accountable,” he said.

Mobile money is often highlighted in development circles as one of Africa’s great success stories on the road to financial inclusion. Improved financial inclusion is seen as an important pillar of economic growth and development for low income countries like Malawi.

It’s important the network operators help put more significant effort into maintaining confidence in their mobile money platforms because if trust in these systems erodes over time it will be very difficult to regain and it will be a lost opportunity to bring more Malawians into the formal financial system.