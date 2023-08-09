Latin America is embracing militarization

Latin America, the most violent region in the world, is embracing militarization as it struggles against violent crime.

This week, ownership of Mexico‘s largest airport was transferred to the country’s navy, the latest step in the growing involvement of Mexico’s armed forces in the country’s economy.

Throughout the region, troops are being deployed for a variety of tasks — from policing to building infrastructure — and are often unaccountable in civil tribunals should abuses be committed.

We’ve gathered key reporting and analysis on what this means for Latin America.