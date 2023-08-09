Will Biden’s ban on some US investments in China work?

U.S. firms will be restricted from investing in Chinese companies involved in the development of semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence, the New York Times first reported.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is expected to sign an executive order that bans private-equity and venture-capital investments in these sectors, while also requiring American firms to report such investments to the U.S. government, citing national security concerns. It is the latest escalation in the tech war between the U.S. and China.

We’ve curated insights from experts on whether Biden’s move will help protect national security interests or backfire on the U.S.