Russia hammers Ukraine ahead of US peace deadline

US President Donald Trump’s deadline for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal is today, but the chances of a ceasefire look slim after the Kremlin launched another barrage of drone strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week met the US special envoy, and an agreement has apparently been reached for the Russian and American leaders to meet.

Trump had said that if no ceasefire begins today, then Moscow would face new oil tariffs, though it was not clear if the deadline was still in force. He has had more success dealing with another conflict, between Armenia and Azerbaijan: The two countries’ leaders will sign a peace deal at the White House today, although the agreement is largely symbolic, The Washington Post reported.