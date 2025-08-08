Trump removes Billy Long as IRS commissioner 2 months after confirmation

US President Donald Trump removed Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Billy Long from his position leading the bureau Friday, two months after his confirmation.

Trump will appoint Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to lead in an acting capacity, while Long said he will be nominated to serve as US ambassador to Iceland.

Long was the sixth person to serve in the top role this year at the embattled agency, which has shed more than 25,000 employees, roughly a quarter of its staff, in 2025. Critics say the losses, along with budget cuts included in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” could impact the agency’s ability to operate as usual during tax season.