Private club founded by Peter Thiel, Auren Hoffman eyes campus near DC

The exclusive network for political and social discussions created by investors Peter Thiel and Auren Hoffman — called Dialog — has purchased land near DC to build a permanent campus for its high-profile, hush-hush meetings, Axios reported. It’s among a handful of private membership clubs for the biggest names in tech building roots in the nation’s capital. Another DC-based club called Executive Branch cropped up in recent months, co-founded by White House crypto czar David Sacks, tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya, and the crypto-funding Winklevoss brothers.

Tech’s move to edge closer to the White House comes as the industry has become more influential over Trump and his team, compared to the often combative relationship under Joe Biden. The decision by Dialog to develop on nearby real estate signals a longer-term desire to hold sway in Washington beyond this administration.