Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Private club founded by Peter Thiel, Auren Hoffman eyes campus near DC

Aug 8, 2025, 11:17am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Peter Thiel speaks at The Cambridge Union on May 08, 2024 in Cambridge.
Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

The exclusive network for political and social discussions created by investors Peter Thiel and Auren Hoffman — called Dialog — has purchased land near DC to build a permanent campus for its high-profile, hush-hush meetings, Axios reported. It’s among a handful of private membership clubs for the biggest names in tech building roots in the nation’s capital. Another DC-based club called Executive Branch cropped up in recent months, co-founded by White House crypto czar David Sacks, tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya, and the crypto-funding Winklevoss brothers.

Tech’s move to edge closer to the White House comes as the industry has become more influential over Trump and his team, compared to the often combative relationship under Joe Biden. The decision by Dialog to develop on nearby real estate signals a longer-term desire to hold sway in Washington beyond this administration.

Rachyl Jones
AD