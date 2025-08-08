Pablo Torre on ESPN, investigating LeBron, and becoming the New York Times’ first ‘creator’

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Pablo Torre was one of ESPN’s rising stars — a fixture on shows like PTI and Around the Horn. But now he’s building something outside the machine.

This week, Ben and Max bring on the host of Pablo Torre Finds Out to talk about leaving ESPN, launching his own show with Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media, and how it recently became part of The Athletic under The New York Times.

They also discuss how Torre has broken major stories on his show — including scoops involving Bill Belichick, LeBron James, and the NFL — and how he hopes to reshape the media landscape by bringing investigative reporting to sports podcasting.

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com