Nonprofit connects tech whistleblowers to improve AI oversight

A startup nonprofit is trying to make it easier for tech workers to blow the whistle by connecting them with others who have witnessed similar problems.

Psst, pronounced as the whispering sound, created a platform that stores encrypted information and personal accounts provided by employees who feel uneasy about their work. The nonprofit then connects individuals making similar complaints with each other. If they decide to share information with a journalist, Congress member, or regulatory agency, they can bring forward a stronger story as a group. While matching is currently handled by Psst employees, the nonprofit is developing an algorithm that will eventually do it autonomously. Lawyers working pro bono are also present at every step in the process, ensuring potential whistleblowers know their rights. The idea is to “use tech to take on tech,” said co-founder and lawyer Jennifer Gibson.

“You’ve got [an industry] that’s possibly more powerful than the government developing a technology at breakneck speed without guardrails and workers who may not have good options for how to raise alarms,” she told Semafor. “If nobody’s going to regulate, we’re going to need insiders to tell us what’s going on.”

As AI systems become increasingly powerful and disruptive, they are also more opaque than many of the technologies preceding them. Messaging about their capabilities is highly curated, while sky-high investment amounts and pressure to deliver from the White House incentivize companies to paint an idealistic picture of their technologies and obfuscate any potential issues. Psst is part of a growing push to find alternative methods to promote AI safety and keep companies in check.

Suresh Venkatasubramanian, who worked at the Biden administration’s White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the push to develop AI and the lack of robust oversight make it difficult to track potential harms. “We’re still at the very early stages of being able to understand how a lot of these systems work, and that’s critical information needed to understand their effectiveness,” he told Semafor. “In the absence of any ability to regulate these systems, we don’t have too many mechanisms to look under the hood. Whistleblowers [are] one way to get some insight.”