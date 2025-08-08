India, Brazil move to combat US tariff pressure

India and Brazil moved to resist US trade pressure, in a sign of how the White House’s economic policies are alienating friendly nations.

The two countries’ leaders said after a phone call that they were committed to “defending multilateralism,” and separately sought to gird their economies against US tariffs: New Delhi faces levies tied to its purchase of Russian oil, and Brasília over its prosecution of a former leader that US President Donald Trump sees as an ally.

In a speech to the key farming lobby, India’s prime minister pledged to “never compromise” in the face of Washington’s tariffs, whereas Brazil’s president is reportedly weighing diverting development funds to support companies hit by American duties.