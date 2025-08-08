Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

India, Brazil move to combat US tariff pressure

Aug 8, 2025, 6:36am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds hands with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Evaristo Sa/AFP via Getty Images

India and Brazil moved to resist US trade pressure, in a sign of how the White House’s economic policies are alienating friendly nations.

The two countries’ leaders said after a phone call that they were committed to “defending multilateralism,” and separately sought to gird their economies against US tariffs: New Delhi faces levies tied to its purchase of Russian oil, and Brasília over its prosecution of a former leader that US President Donald Trump sees as an ally.

In a speech to the key farming lobby, India’s prime minister pledged to “never compromise” in the face of Washington’s tariffs, whereas Brazil’s president is reportedly weighing diverting development funds to support companies hit by American duties.

A chart showing the share of exports BRICS nations send to the US
Prashant Rao
AD