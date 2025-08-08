Emily Maitlis on Epstein, Prince Andrew, and why American journalists can’t do interviews

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Emily Maitlis got one of the biggest scoops in the Jeffrey Epstein story when she interviewed Prince Andrew about his involvement in 2019.

She was then a longtime presenter for the BBC, but has since moved onto hosting one of the UK’s top podcasts, The News Agents.

This week, Ben and Max bring on the British broadcaster turned podcaster about how she thinks of her new medium, if it affects the kind of journalism she does, and if she could still get a Prince Andrew-level interview on a podcast.

They also discuss the reignited media attention around Epstein, why everyone is so entranced by the story, and whether, six years after her historic interview, she thinks Prince Andrew was guilty.

