Airtel Kenya — one of Airtel Africa’s 14 country‑level subsidiaries — had 24.5 million active SIM cards at the end of March, up 14% from the end of December. By comparison, Safaricom’s user base grew by 3.6% over the same period, although with 48.2 million subscribers, it maintained its grip on the Kenyan market.

Safaricom’s M-Pesa platform is also by far the most widely used mobile money service in Kenya. Malhotra said he sees a “big” opportunity in mobile money because there is room for “huge growth,” partly due to changes implemented by the central bank last year that made it easier to make transfers between different networks. “It is a greenfield area we are getting into and we’re very excited about that,” he said.

Malhotra, during a wide-ranging interview in Nairobi, also discussed Airtel’s plans to build a 24-megawatt data center in a special economic zone near Nairobi called Tatu City. He said the project, operated by Airtel Nxtra — the data center arm of parent company Bharti Airtel — was due to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2027.

“With digital inclusion growing and the data traffic going up at a very high pace, more and more SMEs and big corporates are digitizing, and that requires data capacity,” he said.