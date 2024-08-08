Events Newsletters
US-Mexico crossings plunge after border crackdown

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Aug 8, 2024, 7:08am EDT
politicsNorth America
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
The News

Illegal crossings of the US-Mexico border fell in July to around a fifth of their peak, reaching their lowest level since 2020.

The steep drop underscores the success of restrictive policies by the two countries: Curbs imposed by Washington have helped halve the number of asylum seekers, who must now enter the country legally in order to request protections.

Meanwhile a system of “chutes and ladders” — whereby Mexican authorities repeatedly bus migrants from northern cities down to its border with Guatemala — keeps tens of thousands in a loop within the country. “Mexico now functions as a barrier and as a sponge,” a migration expert told The Wall Street Journal.

