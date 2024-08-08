Private credit firms boxed out of M&A deals by banks as lending battle escalates

When bankers at JPMorgan kicked off the sales process for Carrier’s fire-prevention business earlier this summer, buyers were welcome to poke around the company’s finances. Their lenders were not.

Private-equity bidders weren’t allowed to share Carrier’s data with the private credit shops that have increasingly become the go-to source for buyout cash, which had long been the purview of banks. Instead, JPMorgan pushed a financing offer from its own loan fund, according to participants in the transaction. Goldman Sachs has similarly boxed out outside lenders in its current auction of Honeywell’s medical-gear unit.

At stake is supremacy in a $1 trillion lending market. Private credit funds have raised huge piles of cash to horn in on banks’ territory, and banks are starting to contest every yard. The competition is getting fiercer as buyout activity declines and traditional bank loans get cheaper than private credit offerings.

People on both sides of those and other deals confirm that banks have gotten stingier about letting private lenders under the tent, though they dispute exactly why. Bankers say it’s to keep details of the bids confidential by ensuring that a single private credit firm can’t back multiple potential buyers, at least not in an auction’s early rounds. Private credit firms like Blackstone, Ares, and Blue Owl see self-interest: Fees for financing a buyout can dwarf the fees for advising on it.



