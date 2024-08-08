Etsy says it wants to ‘keep commerce human.’ Artisans disagree.

Etsy’s efforts to highlight craftsmanship in a world of cheap, disposable goods is backfiring with artisans who sell on its site.

Last month, the ecommerce company changed how it describes products, retiring its “handmade” and “vintage” labels in favor of descriptors that capture how much actual handiwork went into them — whether they were made, or merely “sourced” or “handpicked” by the merchant.

Etsy says the move will add clarity for shoppers and refocus its brand around bespoke goods, its differentiator in an ecommerce landscape dominated by Amazon and ultracheap Chinese retailers like Temu and Shein. The company is “keeping commerce human,” it says in an accompanying ad campaign.

AD

But some vendors say the new categories appear to reinforce a place for resold goods, which threatens to turn Etsy into an online yard sale or, worse, a hub for drop-shipped Chinese wares. And the rollout has been glitchy: Sellers have flooded Etsy’s sellers’ forum with complaints about mislabeled items that they say lump their crafted pieces alongside resold or mass-produced goods.

Etsy said in a statement to Semafor that it didn’t expand the types of items merchants can sell. However, gift baskets made of commercial items are now allowed, according to its website. That wasn’t the case before the changes in July.

“They’re still claiming it’s all about keeping commerce human but they are basically erasing the word ‘handmade’ from the site and allowing more reselling,” said Cindy Baldassi, who has been selling handmade jewelry on Etsy since 2008.

AD

An Etsy spokesperson said: “We’re just starting to roll out our new labels, and have communicated that we will be working to expand and improve their accuracy in the coming months.”