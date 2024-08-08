Former ESPN star Cam Heyward is relaunching his podcast with Vox Media

One of the National Football League’s most notable podcasters has left ESPN for a new media partner.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is moving his podcast and video show Not Just Football to Vox Media, the company confirmed to Semafor on Wednesday. The show will be a partnership with Vox Media’s long-running sports brand SB Nation, which will handle its marketing, ad sales, and distribution.

“Every week on Not Just Football, Hayden and I have unapologetic conversations with our friends about all the things we care about the most, whether it’s breakdowns of the latest Steelers games and sports news, or our love for reality TV and video games,” Heyward said in a statement first shared with Semafor. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our show to Vox Media and SB Nation and partner with a company that offers a powerful platform and bold ideas – and matches the scope of our ambitions.”

Vox Media’s deal with Heyward is an acknowledgement of the company’s increasing reliance on a multi-platform strategy for its growing audio business. Like other podcast companies, Vox Media has in recent months increasingly focused on ramping up the video component to many of its chat shows to tap into the massive audiences for those on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

“As a host, Cam brings not just the perspective of being an active player and a leader within his team and within the league, but also a leader in his community. And that just aligns so well with what we are focused on: finding the most authoritative, influential, relevant, and thoughtful voices across all of the different content categories that we cover,” said Ray Chao, Vox Media’s senior vice president and general manager of audio and digital video. “His expertise as a football player, as well as all of his different other passions and obsessions outside of football, which we are excited to work with him to dig into, make really great sense for our podcast network.”