Africa mpox outbreak triggers emergency meeting to decide if virus poses global threat

The World Health Organization called an emergency meeting to discuss the mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the virus appears to have spread to neighboring countries. The WHO is weighing whether it could pose a global threat.

The DRC has reported nearly 27,000 cases of mpox and around 1,200 mpox-related deaths since the beginning of 2023. Around 50 confirmed and more suspected cases have been reported in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda in the past month, the WHO said.

The African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it was “likely” to declare an mpox public health emergency as soon as next week.