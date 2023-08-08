The Wagner Group’s influence in Africa

Central African Republic’s president won a referendum scrapping term limits on his rule. Though the vote was criticized by opponents who claimed low turnout, it cast a spotlight on CAR’s reliance on the Wagner mercenary group, which is helping the nation’s security forces combat an alliance of rebel groups.

And in Niger, which is currently gripped by the fallout of a coup, the military-led authorities have also reportedly requested the organization’s help.

