Shutting down the government wouldn’t save Donald Trump

House Republicans have talked about defunding Jack Smith’s investigation. It’s hard to imagine that succeeding, but what happens if they don’t fund the government at all, triggering a shutdown after next month?

Not much, most likely. Attorney Robert Driscoll told Semafor the government delayed civil trials during the 35-day shutdown that began in late 2018, but criminal cases — and especially ones as high-profile as Trump’s — would be unlikely to be affected.

“Most of the criminal stuff is viewed as essential, because you’re dealing with speedy trial rights,” he said.