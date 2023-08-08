Here’s the format for the first RNC debate

Republican presidential candidates have received the format for the first RNC debate of the season.

Hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, the Aug. 23 debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET and is set to run for around two hours, according to a copy of the format that was obtained by Semafor. Candidates will not be allowed to give an opening statement, though they will have 45 seconds for closing remarks. Throughout the debate, they’ll be given one minute to answer a question and an additional 30 seconds for “follow-ups.”

Some of the questions will “involve sound or video, including pre-taped questions submitted by students” via the Young America’s Foundation, which is partnering with the network to host the debate.