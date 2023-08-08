China’s trade fell faster than expected

China’s most recent trade data amplifies global worries of the country’s slowing economy.

Both imports and exports fell more quickly than expected in July, according to Beijing’s latest customs data, with imports dropping by 12.4% year-on-year and exports contracting by 14.5%. The exports drop is the fastest since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, with exports to the U.S. and EU falling by an even greater proportion.

The numbers come at a time where both EU and U.S. trade officials are calling trade with China ”unbalanced" and urging Beijing to drop import and export barriers.

We’ve curated reporting and analysis from experts on what the latest trade numbers mean and how concerning are they.