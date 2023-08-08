Goldman’s man behind the curtain plans exit

Rogers is, in short, Goldman’s unseen power player, a self-styled keeper of its corporate flame with an earnest sense of nostalgia that has, at times, seemed out of step as the firm changed around him.

He personally designed — and trademarked — a Goldman Sachs-branded garment bag to commemorate the firm’s 150th anniversary in 2019. He commissioned a documentary from filmmaker Ken Burns’ brother, Ric, to mark the occasion, and hired the Smithsonian jazz band for a traveling roadshow to Goldman’s global offices. (He’s on the board of the museum, to which he donated a piece of the Berlin Wall that he chiseled out during a 1990 visit.)

“He’s the ultimate institutionalist,” says Jack Martin, the former CEO of public-relations consultancy Hill+Knowlton, who worked closely with Rogers during the 2000s. “He loves large, complex organizations — putting them together, tinkering with the levers.”

For a while, he collected antique Jeep Wagoneers. He supervised the restoration of the Jefferson Bible. He was offered a job running George Washington’s historic home, Mount Vernon, a few years ago.

As an undergraduate at George Washington University, he took the public tour at the Capitol so often that the guides eventually let him lead one, a friend from the time said. He landed a White House internship, and at 25 was named special assistant to President Ronald Reagan, with oversight for management and administration.

He doled out coveted parking spots, policed use of the White House tennis courts, and, after careful consideration, allowed the presidential seal on souvenir golf balls. It was at his suggestion that the White House, in 1981, began selling Christmas ornaments, remembered Fred Ryan, a fellow staffer and later, the publisher of The Washington Post.

He joined Goldman in 1994 with zero Wall Street experience as assistant to Jon Corzine, the first of four chief executives he’d serve — usually from neighboring offices. He recruited board members ahead of its IPO, built up a lobbying presence so weak its main office had once been in Albany, and eventually oversaw communications, human resources, government affairs, and marketing.

Robert Grady, an old friend from the Reagan White House, said: “John is ‘the man to see,’” he said, referencing the biography by the same name of Edward Bennett Williams, the legendary Washington lawyer.

Rogers declined an offer to become chief of staff to Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said (though he has been an occasional spin-class partner of Ivanka.)