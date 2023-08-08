New Chinese documentary shows military’s readiness to attack Taiwan

Chinese state media CCTV released an eight-part docuseries about the army’s preparations to invade Taiwan, in conjunction with the People Liberation Army’s 96th anniversary.

Chasing Dreams features military drills and testimonials from soldiers pledging to die in any attempt to take control over Taiwan, the self-governed island which Beijing claims as its own.

We’ve gathered reporting and insights on how the new documentary is part of a broader propagandistic effort to showcase Beijing’s military prowess.