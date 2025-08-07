Zuckerberg’s new manifesto reveals Meta’s shape-shifting strategy

Mark Zuckerberg is a manifesto guy. At various crisis points in Meta’s history, he has penned memos meant to calm critics, refocus employees, rebrand the company — literally, in 2019 — around the order of the day: connection, privacy, the metaverse, and now, AI.

His manifesto last week on “personal superintelligence” finally put a vision, if not product specifics, behind the huge checkbook he’s been dangling across Silicon Valley to lure AI talent. He paints other unnamed AI executives as dystopian autocrats creating a centrally planned AI economy, “and then humanity will live on a dole of its output.” He manages not to use the word “agent” once.