Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

New Trump tariffs come into force worldwide

Updated Aug 7, 2025, 6:43am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The San Francisco port.
Carlos Barria/File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s global tariffs kicked in, reshaping international commerce by instituting levies on imports from friend and foe alike.

Though some US allies have secured lower rates than were initially threatened, and Washington’s three biggest trading partners — Canada, China, and Mexico — are still negotiating theirs, friendly nations such as India and Switzerland have been hammered.

The protectionist move pushed the effective US tariff rate to its highest level since World War II, with the prospect looming of further increases: Trump on Wednesday said he would impose 100% tariffs on imported semiconductors, after earlier threatening levies on pharmaceutical products that could eventually reach 250%. “Tariff uncertainty hasn’t gone away,” HSBC said in a note to clients.

Prashant Rao
AD